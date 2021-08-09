Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 12,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,986. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

