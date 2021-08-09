Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $62.51.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.