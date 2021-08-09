Citigroup Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $33.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.