Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $1.43 on Monday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

