Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,325 Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50. Biofrontera AG has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

