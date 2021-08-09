Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ESBA opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

