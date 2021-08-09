Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

