Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $150,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IMBI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

