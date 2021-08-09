Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $285.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

Shares of CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

