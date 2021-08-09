Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

NYSE CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

