Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.84.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

