Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 194,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,349 shares of company stock worth $3,031,092. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

CIEN opened at $56.86 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

