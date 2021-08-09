CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$2.60 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on WEF. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.72.
Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
