CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$2.60 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEF. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

