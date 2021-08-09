CIBC Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

