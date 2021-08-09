Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

CHD stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

