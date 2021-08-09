Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.61 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $128.73 million and $52.61 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.