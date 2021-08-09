ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $40.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

