China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for China Merchants Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Shares of CIHKY opened at $38.11 on Monday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.8272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.