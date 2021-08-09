Chimpion Achieves Market Cap of $87.48 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $87.48 million and approximately $734,227.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.