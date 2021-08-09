Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $6,823,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

