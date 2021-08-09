Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and $854,026.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00826165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00105031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.