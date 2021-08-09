CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Critical Survey

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 11.55 -$2.38 million $0.01 5,078.00 Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.42 $2.86 million $0.18 10.56

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

