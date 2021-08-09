Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 5.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 6,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 558,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -83.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

