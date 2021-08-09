Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.