Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cerner by 42.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 16,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

