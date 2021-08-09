Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

