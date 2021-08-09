Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CG stock opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

