Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

CG stock opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

