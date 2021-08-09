Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

