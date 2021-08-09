Centaur Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Centaur has a market cap of $3.87 million and $469,880.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00826165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00105031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040048 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

