Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Boosted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.86 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

