CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.80 million and $125,844.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

