CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.63.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$73.52 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$45.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

