CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

