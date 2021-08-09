Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $207.72 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.