Castweet Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,247.97 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $158,247.97 and $55,267.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00455885 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00124243 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

