Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $85.23 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded 114.1% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $170.77 million and $85.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,266,432,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,056,868 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

