Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

