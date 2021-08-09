Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,897 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

