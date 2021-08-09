Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,741 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $96,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA opened at $136.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.