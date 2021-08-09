Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

