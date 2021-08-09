Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 404 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

