Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $26,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

