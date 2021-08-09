Captrust Financial Advisors Has $27,000 Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 687.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

