Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for about 5.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.56. 25,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.