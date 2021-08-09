Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $52,000 Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 671,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

