Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

