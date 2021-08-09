Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,240,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $362.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

