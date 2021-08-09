Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $201,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $403,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

