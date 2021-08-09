Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

